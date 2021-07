Infosys (NYSE:INFY) is a shining example of trends within the tech industry today. The pandemic proved to the world how important digital and e-commerce are, now businesses around the world are scrambling to stay relevant in the new age. Infosys, as tech services and outsourcing company, is perfectly positioned to ride the wave and it looks like business is accelerating. Based on the Q1 results, a quick look at the charts, and our view of the digital economy we see this stock not only moving higher but moving sharply higher over the next 6 to 18 months.