Cameron, MO

John Edward Muders April 14, 1965 – Feb. 15, 2021

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Muders, age 55, passed away at his home in Columbus, GA on February 15, 2021. John was born on April 14, 1965 in Cameron, MO to Bill and Doris (Sweany) Muders. After high school, he joined the United States Army and proudly served his country for over twenty years. During this time, he married his high school sweetheart Paula (Shelli) Reed. They remained married for thirty-five years. They had two daughters together, Carri (Muders) Haywood and Sarah Muders.

