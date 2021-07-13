Cancel
U.S. and UK Condemn Detention of Venezuelan Opposition Politician

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 11 days ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States and the United Kingdom on Tuesday condemned the detention of Venezuelan opposition politician Freddy Guevara, who faces charges of terrorism and treason following his arrest on a Caracas highway on Monday. Guevara is a close ally of opposition leader Juan Guaido, who is recognized as...

