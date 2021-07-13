This Scarlett Johansson Look-Alike Could Be Her Black Widow Body Double

If you had to pick Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., or Samuel L. Jackson to babysit your kids, who would you choose? For Scarlett Johansson, the answer is pretty easy. During a July 10 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the talk-show host asked the Black Widow actress to decide which Marvel character she'd have care for her 6-year-old daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, who she shares with Romain Dauriac: Captain America (played by Chris), Iron Man (played by Robert), or Nick Fury (played by Samuel). But before she answered, Scarlett asked, "Are these the actual characters, or the people that play them?" Which prompted Kelly to reply, "Oh my gosh. I knew you were gonna go with Captain America — who doesn't go with Captain America? So who are you gonna pick in real life?" Without much hesitation, Scarlett said she would go with Sam.