Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

HBO's Dark Comedy The White Lotus Might Have You Rethinking That Trip to Hawaii

imdb.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO's newest limited series found unlikely inspiration in the coronavirus pandemic. The White Lotus, which premiered Sunday, July 11 and features an all-star ensemble cast, details how a group of well-to-do people find their vacation ending with one person dead. Director and writer Mike White told E! News at the show's red carpet premiere that the concept behind The White Lotus was born after exploring how being "cooped" up with your loved ones throughout the pandemic could take such an extreme toll. As he put it, "You're still with your family, you're still with the person you're married to and having to get along in this tight environment, I thought that would be...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Entertainment
Local
Hawaii Coronavirus
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#White Lotus#Dark Comedy#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Movie Is Already Ranked #1 on Netflix After Only 4 Days

We’re majorly spooked by Netflix’s all-new slasher film (in the best way possible). Fear Street Part One: 1994—which is the first installment in the highly anticipated trilogy—recently premiered on the streaming service, and it’s already claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. In the trailer, we’re introduced to...
TV SeriesComicBook

House of the Dragon: Game of Thrones Prequel Star Promises Fans Will See Worst of Her Character

Despite a recent halt due to a COVID-19 outbreak, production on the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon is underway in the UK. Based on creator George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood, the series is set 300 years before Game of Thrones during the reign of House Targaryen in Westeros. In the series, Olivia Cooke plays Alicent Hightower, the second wife of the king of Westeros Viserys Targaryen and while details about the character are few, the Queen is in a battle for power with her husband and stepdaughter Rhaenyra over who will next sit on the throne. Rhaenyra wants it for herself but Alicent wants the throne for her sons. It's a complex conflict and it's one that Cooke says will lead the audience to want to "see the worst" in her character.
Hawaii StateDerrick

‘The White Lotus’ heads to Hawaii with a farcical story about privilege

At a luxury resort in Hawaii, a family, two newlyweds, and a single woman all seem to be searching for happiness or peace, but haven’t a clue where to look. Mike White’s “The White Lotus,” an HBO series that premiered Sunday, is set at the high-end White Lotus hotel at the start of a one-week getaway for characters who share little but their wealth: Shane and Rachel are celebrating their new marriage; the Mossbachers — mom Nicole, dad Mark, teenage son Quinn, daughter Olivia and her best friend, Paula — are on a carefree vacation; Tanya is burying her mother’s ashes.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Week

As we say goodbye to July and usher in August, it’ll be a huge week when it comes to what’s new on streaming. All the major platforms are serving up a ton of great fresh content over the next seven days. Whatever combination of Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video you’re subscribed to, there’s enough to keep you glued to the couch all week long, including must-see original titles and classic just-licensed content.
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

6 Shows Like The White Lotus You Must See

Created by Mike White, ‘The White Lotus’ is an HBO dark comedy limited series that revolves around a group of vacationers and the staff that attend them at the eponymous luxury hotel in Hawaii. While the series is predominantly a biting satire on privilege and classism, it doesn’t spare any of its characters regardless of their background. If you have become a fan of the show and are curious about similar content, we got you covered. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘The White Lotus’ on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or HBO Max.
TV SeriesPosted by
103GBF

Everything New on HBO Max in August 2021

Two of Warner Bros.‘ big summer movies premieres on HBO Max in August. In The Suicide Squad, James Gunn reinvents the DC Comics super-villain team with a mostly new cast (including Idris Elba and John Cena) and a new attitude. A few weeks later, Lisa Joy, the co-creator of Westworld, makes her feature directorial debut with Reminiscence, a futuristic noir about Hugh Jackman as a guy in world where technology always people to relive their old memories.
Hawaii StateThe Spokesman-Review

Stream on Demand: ‘White Lotus’ blossoms with social satire set in Hawaii

What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max and other streaming services. “The White Lotus” (TV-MA), a new limited-series comedy set at a luxury resort in Hawaii, uses collision of privileged characters and working-class employees to navigate issues of race, sex, class and identity swirling through contemporary American culture. Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Jennifer Coolidge and Alexandra Daddario star in the sharp but compassionate social satire from creator Mike White. New episodes each Sunday. (HBO Max)
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The White Lotus: Season Two? Has the HBO Series Been Cancelled? Renewed?

Airing on the HBO cable channel, The White Lotus stars Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, and Steve Zahn with Molly Shannon, Jon Gries, Jolene Purdy, Kekoa Kekumano, and Lukas Gage in recurring roles. The comedy’s story follows the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise, at The White Lotus resort. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees, and the idyllic locale itself.
TV SeriesGreenwichTime

Showtime's 'The End,' a Dark Comedy From Australia, Can't Quite Find Its Tone: TV Review

“You’re trying to punish me. Surely the Southern Hemisphere is bad enough.”. So says Edie Henley (Harriet Walter) to her daughter Kate (Frances O’Connor) in the early scenes of the drama “The End.” This dark comedy created by Samantha Strauss comes to Showtime after a 2020 run in Australia; its first episode shows us how and why Edie, a widow, has been brought to Australia from her native England. She has only recently attempted suicide, and her new proximity to her daughter — as well as that daughter’s work in palliative medicine and adamant opposition to assisted suicide — would seem to provide grist for good drama.
TV Showsglamourmagazine.co.uk

Physical: Why we're all hooked on Rose Byrne's new '80s dark comedy

Need a new TV show to watch? Get started on Physical, Apple TV's new '80s throwback series starring Rose Byrne. The dark comedy debuted on the streaming platform last month, with weekly episodes dropping every Friday until the season finale, which is scheduled for 6 August 2021. It's created by...
TV Seriescommonsensemedia.org

The White Lotus

The parents' guide to what's in this TV show. The White Lotus is a class-conscious comedy of manners, and it gets a ton of mileage out of its incredible and deep cast, who each play their variations on upper-class entitlement with subtlety and humor. While this kind of story was out of fashion for many years, the popularity of shows like Succession and films like Parasite is proving that audiences are hungry for more content that addresses the growing financial disparities in the United States and beyond.
TV SeriesThe Ringer

‘The White Lotus’ Premiere and Mailbag Questions

Chris and Andy discuss the premiere of HBO’s new show The White Lotus. Then they answer some listener mailbag questions, including one about their top three favorite episodes of television (33:04). Hosts: Andy Greenwald and Chris Ryan. Production Assistant: Isaiah Blakely. Subscribe:: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS.
TV Seriesimdb.com

ABC Announces Fall Premiere Dates: Grey's, Big Sky, The Rookie and More

ABC is the third broadcast network (following The CW and CBS) to reveal exact premiere dates for the fall. Dancing With the Stars‘ 30th season is first out of the gate on Monday, Sept. 20, while the Michelle Young-led cycle of The Bachelorette and new drama Queens close out ABC’s fall launch on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
TV Seriesyounghollywood.com

Why You Should Be Watching HBO's "The White Lotus"!

If you have found yourself staring at your television screen and just hoping and praying for a new captivating show, we might have just the one for you. "The White Lotus" has just hit HBO Max and we can think of several reasons as to why this is the show to watch right now. The new comedy is the perfect mixture of funny, tense, and mystery all wrapped into one very entertaining yet weird vacation getaway show. Here are some of our top reasons why we are loving the show so far!
TV Seriesthedailytexan.com

“American Horror Story” star Naomi Grossman talks playing Pepper, spin-off series and working with prosthetics

Drive-Ins are coming back with a vengeance on the newest episode of “American Horror Stories.”. HULU series “American Horror Stories” presents a new terrifying story each week set in the world of “AHS,” featuring familiar and brand new cast members from the original series. Naomi Grossman, best known as Pepper from “AHS: Asylum” and “AHS: Freakshow,” stars as a character named Rabid Ruth in the season’s third episode “The Drive-In.” The terrifying tale follows a group of teenagers as they attend a drive-in screening of a forbidden — and cursed — horror film. The Texan spoke with Grossman about her work on the spin-off show and history with the flagship series.

Comments / 0

Community Policy