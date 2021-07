An Amazon listing for an upcoming unannounced Dungeons & Dragons book states that the book will be released on October 19th, 2021. Yesterday, Wizards of the Coast revealed that it would announce a new Dungeons & Dragons product this Friday at the beginning of D&D Live, a two-day streaming event focused on the game and the wider Dungeons & Dragons brand. While no other details about this product was announced, Amazon and several other book retailers list that the unnamed product will be released October 19th, 2021. This means that D&D fans can expect three consecutive months with D&D product releases. The Wild Beyond the Witchlight, a full-length campaign adventure set in the Feywild, will be released in September, while the Magic: The Gathering crossover book Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos will be released in November.