How to stay healthy when it’s hot outside. As summer kicks into full gear and COVID restrictions are lifting, many of us can’t wait to get back out to feel the sunshine on our faces. Just keep in mind that as a senior, you need to take a few extra precautions to enjoy the season. Heat, humidity, and sun exposure are even harder on older bodies than young ones; more than 80 percent of heat-related deaths occur in people over the age of 60. Here are some ways you can stay healthy while having fun this summer.