Fermentation: Will the Past Power the Future?
The past few years have seen a boom of innovative companies looking to produce food ingredients using microbial fermentation instead of via traditional agricultural means, such as plant or animal farming. It can take months and years to grow the plants and animals that are the source of foods and ingredients used in modern food systems, yet microbes have the potential to double their biomass in a matter of hours and are capable of producing specific proteins while doing so.www.foodingredientsfirst.com
