Chesterfield, VA

4512 Lake Summer, Chesterfield, VA 23120

Richmond.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGorgeous home located in the ever desirable Summer Lake Community, this exquisite 5-bedroom home features beautiful hardwood floors; formal living and dining rooms; 9' ceilings; vaulted grand morning room; large kitchen with granite; wall ovens, 42'' cabinets, island, breakfast bar; tons of counter and storage space; 2-story family room with surround sound; 2 ceiling fans, and gas fireplace; 1st floor bedroom/office; loft sitting/playroom; primary suite with separate sitting room/nursery/study, walk-in closet; huge, finished 3rd floor; front and rear stairs; recessed lights; deck; stone patio with built-in seating; partially fenced backyard; side-loading 2-car garage; aggregate driveway; front and side irrigation; walk-in storage; and so much more. Move right in and enjoy the lifestyle and recreational facilities of the Summer Lake Community.

richmond.com

