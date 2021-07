Before Lars Tiffany cut down the nets, he returned to the sideline to retrieve his stick. Lined up next to the glinting composite shafts and plastic heads on the Kentucky blue grass of Rentschler Field was a six-foot solid hickory wood d-pole crafted by Onondaga stick maker Alf Jacques. The Virginia men’s lacrosse coach plays catch with the stick in warmups. He cradles it in post-game press conferences. It was a gift from his father, Brad, a U.S. Marine and Korean War veteran who ran the family-owned steakhouse Scotch ‘N Sirloin in DeWitt, New York.