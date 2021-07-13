Michael Winslow Auditioned for America’s Got Talent in 2021?!?

Spoilers ahead for the July 20 episode of America's Got Talent on NBC. The auditions stage of America's Got Talent Season 16 has come to an end with the last batch of hopefuls before the live shows begin, and I think it's safe to say that AGT saved some of the best for last, including a dance act that defied belief courtesy of duo Pasha and Aliona. In fact, it was a dance act that probably needs multiple views to really make sense of what happened, in the very best and mind-boggling way.