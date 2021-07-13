Michael Winslow Auditioned for America’s Got Talent in 2021?!?
“I don’t know what to say, man,” said America’s Got Talent host to comedian and actor Michael Winslow before his AGT audition. “You are a legend.”. I don’t know what to say, either? I mean, I guess there’s a generation of Americans who didn’t grow up with the Police Academy movies and therefore never really knew Winslow, so this show gives him a new chance at fame? That’s the story they’re going with, including a major comeback from having “quit” the business to raise his family after becoming widowed.thecomicscomic.com
