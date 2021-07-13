10 Questions with ... LA Lloyd

The question The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. and our compatriots from XTRENDS are asking today is a simple one. Why is JUNE bustin’ out all over? Is it because the sheep aren’t sheepish anymore? Could it be because NIELSEN has deemed it so with this release? Or, are we just stuck on an endless carousel of forced cultural references? Whatever the answer, this particular survey came bursting forth on MAY 27th and met its ultimate demise on JUNE 23rd. It featured many “days,” the most notable of which was MEMORIAL DAY, which included a long government mandated weekend. It was also the beginning of a much anticipated vacation season. So, what do the numbers say? Read on…