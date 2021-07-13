Idaho man sentenced to years in prison for sexually abusing child in Canyon County

A Caldwell man will spend more than a decade in prison after he was convicted of sexually abusing a minor in Canyon County. Steven Joseph Bennett, 50, was sentenced Friday to 12 years fixed in prison and 18 years of indeterminate time on one count of lewd conduct with a minor under 16, according to a news release from the Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. In total, Bennett could spend up to 30 years behind bars, but he’ll be eligible for parole after a dozen.