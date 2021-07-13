Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

CHAMP: Preventive Tx for Kids’ Migraines Lasts 3 Years After Stopping Treatment

physiciansweekly.com
 14 days ago

Most children reported no need for medication during follow-up period. Once children with migraine experience improvements in headache days and disability after taking preventive treatments, these improvements may continue for several years after treatment cessation, according to results of an analysis of the Childhood and Adolescent Migraine Prevention (CHAMP) study.

www.physiciansweekly.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Migraine Treatment#On Children#Migraines#Champ#Md#Powers Et Al#Pedmidas Disability
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
CancerNews On 6

10-Year-Old Rings The Bell After Proton Treatment For Brain Cancer

Corbin Patten,10, has been battling a rare form of brain cancer his entire life. But he’s a fighter and Thursday he gave cancer a major blow. Corbin’s brain tumor is inoperable because of its location. Doctors have been able to control the tumor with chemotherapy but is starting not work so well. And radiation is just not an option.
Diseases & Treatmentsreviewofoptometry.com

Preventative Injections and Timely Treatment Improves Outcomes After Intraocular Foreign Body

Intraocular foreign bodies (IOFB) are one of the most common open-globe injuries (16% to 41% of all cases) that cause severe damage to ocular tissues leading to impaired visual function, most frequently among young adult men. IOFB-related endophthalmitis, if not properly treated as an emergency, could result in consequences as detrimental as eyeball removal. This retrospective study examined the visual outcomes of IOFB patients to determine which factors affect visual outcome and endophthalmitis development. The results show that although several factors contribute to poorer visual outcome, preventative injections and immediate treatment both play major roles in reducing risk of infection.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

AHS Releases Updated Guidance on New Migraine Treatments

An updated consensus statement from the American Headache Society (AHS) offers detailed recommendations on the use of novel acute and preventive treatments in adult patients with migraine. "Because the benefit–risk profiles of newer treatments will continue to evolve as clinical trial and real-world data accrue, the American Headache Society intends...
Diseases & Treatmentslaconiadailysun.com

Pneumonia in seniors: Prevention and treatments

There are many benefits that come with getting older, and there are also factors to be aware of when it comes to our health and wellness. As we age our body’s natural defenses become less reliable and as a result, seniors are more susceptible to infection - including pneumonia. Pneumonia is an infection that affects one or both lungs and can range from mild to severe.
Diseases & Treatmentsaithority.com

Study Compares Nerivio to Standard Care Medications for Acute Treatment of Migraine in Adolescents

Peer-Reviewed Study Compares Treatment Results From Migraine Medications to Using Nerivio’s Remote Electrical Neuromodulation. Theranica, a prescribed digital therapeutics company developing advanced electroceuticals for migraine and other pain conditions, announced the publication of a study in Pain Medicine that compared adolescent response to migraine medications to their response to Remote Electrical Neuromodulation (REN) administered by Nerivio®. The study found statistically significant differences in post 2-hour pain freedom and pain relief outcomes, in favor of REN (Nerivio). It also found an increase in pain relief for patients who used Nerivio.
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

Pharmacists Can Help Patients Manage, Prevent Migraines

This recurring condition can require more firepower than OTC pain medications offer. Community pharmacists can play an important role in the prevention and management of migraines, whether by helping them identify differences between a migraine and a severe headache or by providing medication management, according to a panel of experts in a recent Pharmacy Times Peer Exchange.
Diseases & Treatmentsphysiciansweekly.com

Abelacimab Prevents VTE After Total Knee Arthroplasty

MONDAY, July 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) — For patients undergoing total knee arthroplasty, abelacimab, a monoclonal antibody that binds to factor XI and locks it in the zymogen conformation, is effective for preventing venous thromboembolism without increasing the risk for bleeding, according to a study published online July 19 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the annual congress of the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis, held virtually from July 17 to 21.
Diseases & Treatmentswnypapers.com

New treatments could transform the way migraine headaches are treated

UB neurologist, who co-authored editorial in JAMA on migraine treatments, said a new approach ‘totally upends our prior conceptions’. An estimated 1 billion people worldwide suffer from migraine headaches, which can cause nausea, severe pain and sensitivity to light and sound. But despite the high incidence of the disorder, patients who have frequent headache and who typically take two medications – one for prevention and one for acute onset – often have to try several different medications before finding something that is effective.
CancerMedicalXpress

Skin cancer: New treatments improve prognosis, but prevention is still essential

Immunotherapy has revolutionized the treatment of inoperable, metastasised skin cancer. More than 50% of patients are still alive more than five years after treatment, whereas, 10 years ago, this figure was not even 5%. The experts from the Comprehensive Cancer Center (CCC) of MedUni Vienna and Vienna General Hospital are also playing a major role in researching and developing new treatment strategies. For example, the working group from the Department of Radiation Oncology at MedUni Vienna and Vienna General Hospital has been heavily involved in drawing up the new, recently published international guidelines for treating brain metastases from melanoma. Nevertheless, the experts still stress that the most sensible strategy is to prevent skin cancer by protecting yourself from the sun and having regular check-ups with a dermatologist.
ScienceTexarkana Gazette

Making migraines manageable; infections after vaccination

Q: My migraine medication, which combines caffeine, acetaminophen and codeine, doesn't help enough. What can I do -- beyond medications -- that might? -- Gini K., Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A: Did you know that the World Health Organization says migraine is the third most common disorder in the world? More...
Sciencephysiciansweekly.com

Guidance Updated for Managing C. difficile Infection in Adults

MONDAY, July 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Use of fidaxomicin and bezlotoxumab is suggested in specific cases for management of Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI), according to a clinical practice guideline update issued by the Infectious Diseases Society of America and the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America and published online June 24 in Clinical Infectious Diseases.
Diseases & Treatmentsphysiciansweekly.com

Successful Rheumatoid Arthritis Flare Management

This study states that Describe strategies used to manage rheumatoid arthritis (RA) flares that contribute to a successful postflare outcome. Data were collected from the BRASS registry, including clinical and patient-reported outcomes, and a survey with a Likert scale assessing postflare symptoms (better, unchanged, or worse). A logistic regression analysis adjusting for age, sex, flare number in the past 6 months, flare pain severity, home management, clinical consultation, and medication change was performed to evaluate factors influencing flare outcome. Of 503 participants, 185 reported at least 1 flare that had resolved in the past 6 months, with median (interquartile range) 28-joint count Disease Activity Score based on C-reactive protein 3 score 2.1 (1.7–2.8). Compared with RA symptoms before the flare, 22 (12%) patients felt worse, 125 (68%) were unchanged, and 38 (20%) felt better. To manage flares, 72% of patients used home-based remedies, 23% sought clinical consultation, and 56% made medication change. Of 103 patients who changed medication, 70% did so without seeking clinical advice. Making a medication change (OR 3.48, 95% CI 1.68–7.21) and having lower flare pain (OR 0.83, 95% CI 0.71–0.97) were associated with better flare outcome.
Public Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Parkinson’s and Covid-19 Share Common Features

Olfactory, microbiome symptoms overlap; biochemical pathways show similarities. SARS-CoV-2 RNA viral infection and neurodegeneration in Parkinson’s disease (PD) share common features, a recent review suggested. “The onset and progression of PD, as detailed in the Braak hypothesis, as well as the pathogenic nature, molecular mechanisms, and symptom development of the...
CancerMedicalXpress

Novel treatments to prevent infections in patients with leukemia

Using either universal myeloid progenitor cells or expanded umbilical cord blood transplantation could help prevent infections in patients with leukemia, according to a pair of studies co-authored by Olga Frankfurt, MD, associate professor of Medicine in the Division of Hematology and Oncology. Patients receiving chemotherapy are severely immunocompromised and infections...
Diseases & Treatmentsverywellhealth.com

Clogged Arteries: Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Arteries are vessels that carry oxygen-rich blood from the heart to every other part of your body. In the best-case scenario. your arteries will remain wide open, allowing blood to move quickly and freely to where it needs to go. For many people, this ideal does not last long. Blockages...
Cancerhealthing.ca

Preventing cancer in kids with Down Syndrome

Canadian researchers are closing in on understanding the high prevalence of leukemia in Down syndrome patients, paving the way for new therapies to eradicate the cancer of the blood and bone marrow before it has a chance to develop. Their findings could be good news in the fight against pediatric leukemia in all children.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Tuberous Sclerosis

Skinmed. 2021 Jun 1;19(3):179-185. eCollection 2021. Tuberous sclerosis is a rare autosomal dominant genetic disorder. It is characterized by the appearance of benign tumors, known as hamartomas, which can affect multiple organs, including the skin. Cutaneous manifestations are present in almost all patients; therefore, the dermatologist has a fundamental role in the history and evolution of the disease in spite of being a multisystemic disorder. Two tumor suppressor genes, CET1 and CET2, involved in tissue growth and cell proliferation, show mutation in this disease, which leads to the appearance of various benign tumors, hamartomas. Clinical characteristics are more than three hypomelanotic macules, more than three angiofibromas or face or scalp cephalic fibrotic plaque, more than two ungual fibromas, shagreen plaque, multiple retinal hamartomas, etc. Treatment is basically symptomatic, and genetic counseling is very important. This is an autosomal dominant disorder, although there is spontaneous mutation and no familial history in 65% of patients. When one of the parents is affected, genetic study is useful for prenatal diagnosis.

Comments / 0

Community Policy