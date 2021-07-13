Cancel
Marion County, WV

IN THE FAMILY COURT OF MARION ...

Times West Virginian
 14 days ago

IN THE FAMILY COURT OF MARION COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA. CHANDLER TENNANT, RESPONDENT. 1. The object of this suit is to obtain protection from domestic violence. 2. The object of this publication by Class I legal advertisement is to notify Respondent of the Emergency Domestic Violence Protective Order prohibiting the above-named Respondent from abusing, harassing, stalking, threatening, intimidating, or engaging in conduct that places Petitioner and/or the child(ren) and/or incapacitated person(s) named in the Order in reasonable fear of bodily injury.

