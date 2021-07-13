IN THE FAMILY COURT OF MARION COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA. 1. The object of this suit is to obtain protection from domestic violence. 2. The object of this publication by Class I legal advertisement is to notify Respondent of the Emergency Domestic Violence Protective Order prohibiting the above-named Respondent from abusing, harassing, stalking, threatening, intimidating, or engaging in conduct that places Petitioner and/or the child(ren) and/or incapacitated person(s) named in the Order in reasonable fear of bodily injury.