Is Valerian Safe In Pregnancy?
Insomnia is common during pregnancy, with many women struggling to sleep through backaches, indigestion, and other problems. Many expectant moms have success invoking sleep using mindful meditation or other relaxation techniques, or improvement of their sleep environment by eliminating noise and light, especially the blue light of phones, computers, and TVs. As a rule, pregnant women should avoid taking medications, including herbal-based ones, but sleep is vital to a healthy pregnancy. So a natural sleep aid like valerian can be especially useful when insomnia becomes a concern.www.drweil.com
Comments / 0