Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moline, IL

2021 JAG Grant Public Comment

moline.il.us
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe law enforcement agencies of Moline and Rock Island County are once again eligible to share funding through an Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) award. JAG funds support all components of the criminal justice system. The total fiscal year 2021 award is $17,856, and the individual allocations are $16,070.40 to Moline and $1,785.60 to Rock Island County. This is an annual grant award, and there are no matching funds required. Both agencies are working towards becoming compliant with the federal National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), which replaced Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) in 2021, therefore the 3% set aside will be required. The Moline Police Department plans to utilize its share to purchase equipment for their less lethal deployment project. The proposed Memorandum of Understanding among the two agencies will be on the Committee of the Whole agenda on July 20, 2021 and the Council agenda on July 27, 2021. If you would like to comment on Moline’s portion of the grant, please call 309-524-2230 or email soleary@moline.il.us.

www.moline.il.us

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Rock Island County, IL
Government
County
Rock Island County, IL
Rock Island County, IL
Crime & Safety
Moline, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Moline, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Moline, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jag#Jag Grant Public Comment#Edward Byrne Memorial#Nibrs#Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Vaccinate all health care workers now

(CNN) — Covid-19 has killed over 600,000 Americans and sickened many more. It's hard for me to understand why people would refuse a vaccine that could save their lives and those of their family. But as a nurse, what I find even harder to understand is why some health care workers choose not to get vaccinated and put patients at risk as a result.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
Fort Worth, TXABC News

Airlines cite concerns about fuel shortages at some airports

FORT WORTH, Texas -- The fuel needle is moving closer to “empty” at some U.S. airports. American Airlines says it’s running into fuel shortages at some smaller and mid-size airports, and in some cases the airline will add refueling stops or fly fuel into locations where the supply is tight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy