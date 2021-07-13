2021 JAG Grant Public Comment

The law enforcement agencies of Moline and Rock Island County are once again eligible to share funding through an Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) award. JAG funds support all components of the criminal justice system. The total fiscal year 2021 award is $17,856, and the individual allocations are $16,070.40 to Moline and $1,785.60 to Rock Island County. This is an annual grant award, and there are no matching funds required. Both agencies are working towards becoming compliant with the federal National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), which replaced Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) in 2021, therefore the 3% set aside will be required. The Moline Police Department plans to utilize its share to purchase equipment for their less lethal deployment project. The proposed Memorandum of Understanding among the two agencies will be on the Committee of the Whole agenda on July 20, 2021 and the Council agenda on July 27, 2021. If you would like to comment on Moline’s portion of the grant, please call 309-524-2230 or email soleary@moline.il.us.