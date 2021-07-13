Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

AFRL Considers System Design Agent For Mayhem Cruiser

Aviation Week
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) may use a system design agent (SDA) to lead industry teams developing a long-range, multimission hypersonic cruise vehicle. A request for information (RFI) published on July 13 identifies the SDA model as an option for managing the Expendable Hypersonic... Subscription Required. AFRL Considers...

aviationweek.com

