Lee and Saso, ‘Team Nations’, Eager for Team Competition in Midland

Steve Eubanks is a New York Times bestselling author and managing editor for the LPGA. MIDLAND, Mich. | Positive relationships bring out the best in all of us. You always want to be a better person around your friends and loved ones. At home, you want to do your best for your family. At work, you want to deliver for your teammates. And on the golf course, you always want to play well for your partner. In every one of those situations, having someone you trust by your side; someone you know is giving it their all; someone you trust and who trusts you, can make all the difference and elevate you to heights you haven’t visited in quite some time.