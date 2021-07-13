Lee and Saso, ‘Team Nations’, Eager for Team Competition in Midland
Winning the U.S. Women’s Open changed young Yuka Saso’s life and the months ahead of her. She never planned on staying in the United States this summer. But after the 19-year-old accepted LPGA Tour Membership with her major championship victory, she suddenly had a plethora of events to play in on the LPGA. Figuring out her schedule was key. While at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Saso realized she still needed a partner for the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. And in came Minjee Lee.www.lpga.com
Comments / 0