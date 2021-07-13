Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Lee and Saso, ‘Team Nations’, Eager for Team Competition in Midland

By LPGA Communications
LPGA
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinning the U.S. Women’s Open changed young Yuka Saso’s life and the months ahead of her. She never planned on staying in the United States this summer. But after the 19-year-old accepted LPGA Tour Membership with her major championship victory, she suddenly had a plethora of events to play in on the LPGA. Figuring out her schedule was key. While at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Saso realized she still needed a partner for the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. And in came Minjee Lee.

www.lpga.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpga Tour#Marathon#Team Nations#The U S#Lpga Tour Membership#The Kpmg Women#Midland Country Club#T5#European Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfThe Guardian

Minjee Lee wins 2021 Evian Championship – as it happened

Pretty much a perfect day for Minjee Lee, then, as she wins her first major title. It had long been coming after a series of high finishes at the ANA Inspiration and the British Open. But what a way to do it! A flawless 64 - with a few birdie chances left out there, too - followed by one of the great carpe-diem approaches in the play-off. Not such a great Sunday for Jeongeun Lee6, though, who fought back bravely after a dismal front nine, only to fall at the last. Ah well, she’ll always have Charleston, as well as Friday’s 61. She’ll be back. Commiserations to Lee6, and many congratulations to the new Evian champion Lee. Thanks for reading this hole-by-hole report!
GolfAtlantic City Press

Australian Minjee Lee wins LPGA major in sudden-death playoff: Golf briefs

Australian golfer Minjee Lee won a sudden-death playoff against overnight leader Jeongeun Lee6 to clinch the Evian Championship in Evian-Les-Bains, France, on Sunday for her first major title. Lee6 had to take a drop shot when her second shot on the first extra playoff hole flew into a pond, while...
Waynesburg, PAObserver-Reporter

Golf: Rohanna finishes 2nd in Symetra event

Rachel Rohanna shot a final round of 1-under par 70 Sunday and finished in second place in the Symetra’s Tour’s Twin Bridges Championship in Albany, N.Y. A Waynesburg native, Rohanna finished at 6-under for the three-round tournament and was two shots behind winner Lila Vu, who closed with a 68.
Golfgolfbusinessnews.com

ECCO ambassador Minjee Lee bags first major title at Evian Championship

ECCO GOLF Ambassador Minjee Lee shot a seven-under-par 64 to claim her maiden major title at the Evian Championship in France. The Australian star, wearing ECCO BIom G3, went into Sunday’s round seven shots adrift of the overnight leader, but birdied four of her final five holes to set the target at 18-under-par, before making another birdie on the first playoff hole to secure the title on the banks of Lake Geneva.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson BENDS Bryson DeChambeau's 8-iron at Rocket Mortgage!

Phil Mickelson was caught on camera trying to snap Bryson DeChambeau's 8-iron over his knee during the Rocket Mortgage Classic Pro-Am on Wednesday. Okay, it was a prank but it was still pretty funny!. Mickelson, who has 1.2 million followers on Instagram, posted a video of him bending Bryson's iron...
Detroit, MIPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Phil Mickelson Situation

Phil Mickelson was not happy with the city of Detroit earlier this week. The star golfer, who is a couple of weeks removed from his win at the PGA Championship, threatened to never return to the city of Detroit, which is hosting this weekend’s Rocket Mortgage Classic. Mickelson was upset...
Sportsbryantbulldogs.com

Tesser to play for U18 Israeli National Softball Team

Smithfield, R.I. - Incoming freshman Morgan Tesser of the Bryant Univeristy softball team has been selected to play for the U18 Women's Israeli National softball team in the 2021 European Championships. Tesser will play third base for the Israeli team and is one of eight Americans that were selected to...
GolfLPGA

How to Watch the 2021 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational

TV TIMES (all times Eastern) Wednesday, July 14: Golf Channel, 3-6 p.m. (Live) Thursday, July 15: Golf Channel, 7:30-9:30 p.m. (Tape Delayed) Friday, July 16: Golf Channel, 7:30-9:30 p.m. (Tape Delayed) Saturday, July 17: CBS, 4-6 p.m. (Live) LIVESTREAM TIMES (all times Eastern) Wednesday, July 14: NBC Sports App/golfchannel.com, 3-6...
Midland, MILPGA

All In The Relationship: Defending Champions Make Early Run At Dow GLBI

Steve Eubanks is a New York Times bestselling author and managing editor for the LPGA. MIDLAND, Mich. | Positive relationships bring out the best in all of us. You always want to be a better person around your friends and loved ones. At home, you want to do your best for your family. At work, you want to deliver for your teammates. And on the golf course, you always want to play well for your partner. In every one of those situations, having someone you trust by your side; someone you know is giving it their all; someone you trust and who trusts you, can make all the difference and elevate you to heights you haven’t visited in quite some time.
Midland, MILPGA

Clanton, Suwannapura All In On Defending Dow Crown

The cardboard cutouts of Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational defending champions, Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura are a nice touch at Midland Country Club. But golf fans from the Tri-Cities Region of central Michigan don’t need a photo to distinguish the duo. Their hats featuring the italicized “All In” centered on the front stand out in a crowd.
Midland, MILPGA

Korda Sisters Among Four Teams Tied at the Top of the Dow GLBI Leaderboard

After the first day of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, four teams lead the official team event at Midland Country Club at -5 overall. Defending champions Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura (Team All In) were among three partnerships from the morning wave to record first-round 65s. Playing alternate shot, the two rebounded from a bogey on No. 4 to card six birdies in the next 14 holes before closing in prime position, including a 40-footer by Clanton from the fringe on No. 16.
GolfLPGA

Reidy to Fiesta Flashes Solheim Cup Brilliance in Midland

The last time Carlota Ciganda and Mel Reid were paired together on the European Solheim Cup Team was the day-two fourball matches in 2017. Teaming up in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational at Midland Country Club, the duo showcased their strength in a team event with a bogey-free, 4-under par 66 on Wednesday.
SportsNBC Sports

WATCH: Caeleb Dressel Gave His Medal to Brooks Curry

After Team USA claimed gold in the men’s 4×100 freestyle relay, Caeleb Dressel threw his newly acquired gold medal into the stands, giving it to Brooks Curry. Curry swam in the prelims and helped get the United States to the finals. Dressel replaced Curry in the final Sunday night. Class...
GolfLPGA

Danielle Kang The Ace And Lydia Ko The Glue For Team Effort in Midland

Their first encounter was in Rhode Island at the 2011 U.S. Women’s Amateur. Danielle Kang and Lydia Ko have been inseparable ever since. That’s what makes the bond for Team Sisters from Another Mister so special this week in Midland, Mich. at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. “I personally...
LPGA

Hollis, Stephenson Strong Together Despite Different Trajectories

One of three teams to shoot 5-under par 65 early in the first round at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Jillian Hollis and Lauren Stephenson have taken different paths this season. Their strong friendship was on full display, however, with a bogey-free performance today. “It was just a fun...

Comments / 0

Community Policy