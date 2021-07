Amy Roloff and Chris Marek's family just got a little bigger, all thanks to a swimming new addition. As Jeremy and Audrey Roloff and Jacob Roloff and his wife Isabel Sofia Rock await the arrivals of their third and first children respectively, Roloff and her soon-to-be husband took a major step in their own relationship when they got their first pet together, a pet fish named King Henry V. The important moment is showcased in the upcoming Tuesday, July 27 episode of Little People, Big World.