Midnight Swim Yields Multiple Felony Charges For Trio

Palm Coast, FL – With the hopes of doing something "memorable," a trio of young adults broke into a business to try and take a midnight swim, which led to multiple charges for all involved. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) says they learned about the incident after someone called to report a commercial burglary on Monday (July 12). The reporting party, an employee of the Belle Terre Swim & Racquet Club, said they arrived at work around 5:30 in the morning and found several items floating in the club’s pool, including a beach ball, a kids table, a pool hoop, and a weight. The employee also noticed that a fire extinguisher had been discharged on the pool deck. While reviewing security footage, the employee saw the headlights of an unknown vehicle enter the club parking lot around 1:30 that morning. Three unknown subjects then got out of the vehicle and hopped the pool fence. After noticing one of the cameras aimed at the pool area, one of the subjects got behind the camera and pointed it down towards the ground. Around 1:35, the subjects then began to swim in the pool before discharging the fire extinguisher not long after. The employee then noticed the words "We were here" written in red marker on a dry erase board. Through investigative means, the FCSO was able to determine a suspect vehicle, a white Jeep, that was seen driving throughout Palm Coast. Deputies also discovered the vehicle’s registered owner. After responding to the owner’s residence, deputies spoke with 20-year-old Immanuel Malinkovich, who was found to be the driver of the vehicle that night. When asked about the incident, Malinkovich explained that he "got bored late at night" and decided to pick up a friend so they could "do something memorable." He told investigators that he was accompanied by his cousin, 21-year-old Timothy Kisurin, and a friend, 20-year-old Hannah Mulvehill. Due to the totality of the circumstances, and the result of questioning, all three subjects were charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure and preventing the use of equipment for extinguishment of fire. After the trio was booked and processed at the Flagler County Jail, they were released and placed under pretrial supervision by order of a judge.