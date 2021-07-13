Trey Anastasio

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. The New Zealand based trio, Capital Theatre recently released their new single, “People.” The music video for the track takes place in an art gallery where the art comes to life during the band’s inarguably powerful performance. Accompanying the single release, the band also launched an NFT art exhibit that features memes from the video. Selected works will be auctioned later next month with proceeds donated to Auckland City Mission. Produced by the legendary Mike Clink, lyrically, the song is inspired by Shakespeare’s famous quote from “As You Like It,” saying, “All the world’s a stage, And all the men and women merely players.” The song and video lean heavily into theatrical themes but with the incorporation of digital art comes a unique standoff between the traditional and futuristic. Indeed, the digital currency and artform nowadays is a far cry from the stages and characters Shakespeare could have ever imagined.