Music

Trey Anastasio

 14 days ago

Trey Anastasio Band has announced its return to the road with an upcoming series of live dates. The upcoming dates marks the first tour for new bassist Dezron Douglas, who joins the band following the recent passing of original member Tony Markellis.

Washington State
Trey Anastasio
#Washington Dc#Radio City Music Hall#City Music#Ma#Leader Bank Pavilion 9 19#Ting Pavilion 9 24#Metro Credit Union
Rock Musicgratefulweb.com

Tedeschi Trucks Band + Trey Anastasio's 'Layla Revisited' Out Now

The Grammy Award-winning Tedeschi Trucks Band release their historic, one-off live recording of the seminal Derek and the Dominos album Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs, performed in its entirety at LOCKN’ Festival in August 2019 alongside special guest, Trey Anastasio, and longtime collaborator, guitarist Doyle Bramhall II. Blazing with nonstop guitar riffs and Tedeschi’s searing and soulful vocals, the 14-piece ensemble’s reimagination of Duane Allman and Eric Clapton’s landmark release is a reminder of TTB’s live show genius and unparalleled musical alchemy.
MusicMiami Herald

Album reviews: John Mayer, Vince Staples, Tedeschi Trucks Band featuring Trey Anastasio

(Columbia Records, ** 1/2) John Mayer didn't want to create a "'costume" record, he said in a recent interview with the newsletter Blackbird Spyplane. With "Sob Rock," Mayer said, he sought to update the sounds of his childhood — he mentions U2, Lionel Richie, Paula Abdul and other late-'80′s stalwarts — to the present day, a reupholstering of sorts. What he hoped to do, he says, was to "grind the influences into a fine enough dust that you can make a new paste out of it."
Wilmington, NCWECT

Trey Anastasio, lead singer of Phish, to perform at Riverfront Park Amphitheater

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Trey Anastasio Band is coming to Riverfront Park Amphitheater in September. The lead vocalist of the popular rock band Phish, Anastasio will perform at Wilmington’s newest concert venue on September 24 at 7 p.m. That’s just one night before Trevor Noah performs, in what has turned into a busy schedule for the recently-opened park.
MusicMusicRadar.com

See Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi, Trey Anastasio and Doyle Bramhall II tear through a blazing version of Layla live

We recently spoke to Derek Trucks about the experience of performing the entire Derek & The Dominoes 1970 classic album Layla And Other Assorted Love Songs with the Tadeschi Trucks Band for their new Live At LOCKN' release. That's out today and to celebrate they've released video of their performance of album highlight Layla with guests Doyle Bramhall II and Phish's Trey Anastasio joining Trucks and Susan Tadeschi on guitar duties.
Musicallaccess.com

Ropeadope Records Jazz Collective ANALOG PLAYERS SOCIETY Discuss Their Newest Single ‘Home in America’ and Much More!

“What is Home?” is the enormous question legendary Brooklyn rapper Masta Ace poses on “Home in America,” the much anticipated single from Analog Players Society released on Friday, June 18th via Ropeadope. In three verses, Masta Ace skillfully exposes the devastating multi-generational impact of systemic racism on Black Americans and proposes a “what-if?” counterfactual history of the January 6 Insurrection.
Musicallaccess.com

An Interview With The Atlanta-Based Alternative Pop Group, REPTILE ROOM!

Meet the Atlanta-based alternative pop group Reptile Room! Their newest single, “Disappear” was released last month. The three members of Reptile Room have had vast experience in the realm of music, from working on a Grammy-winning Ariana Grande album to producing music for Post Malone & Tyla Yaweh’s tour. Since the trio’s formation, Reptile Room has licensed music with Redbull, SyFy, E! and more. With a feature in Forbes, previous support from EDM artists Tiesto and Kaskade, and a fresh record deal with Vere & ADA, Reptile Room are optimistically poised to share their addictively sticky pop on their own terms, and then some.
Dierks Bentley

Dierks Bentley

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Dierks Bentley has surprise-released the Bluegrass set, “Live From Telluride,” today (7/13). Recorded at last month’s Telluride Bluegrass Festival, the EP includes five tracks featuring The War And Treaty on vocals throughout, along with instrumentalist sisters Larkin Poe and mandolinist Sam Bush. "This...
FanSided

NCIS Season 19 is not coming to CBS in August 2021

We’re ready for our favorite TV crime dramas to air. Sadly, we’re still waiting for a bit longer. NCIS Season 19 is not going to come to CBS next month. If we’re completely honest, I don’t think anyone thought the series would arrive on CBS in August 2021. It never has done! NCIS is a fall series, and that means a September start date.
Capital Theatre

Capital Theatre

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. The New Zealand based trio, Capital Theatre recently released their new single, “People.” The music video for the track takes place in an art gallery where the art comes to life during the band’s inarguably powerful performance. Accompanying the single release, the band also launched an NFT art exhibit that features memes from the video. Selected works will be auctioned later next month with proceeds donated to Auckland City Mission. Produced by the legendary Mike Clink, lyrically, the song is inspired by Shakespeare’s famous quote from “As You Like It,” saying, “All the world’s a stage, And all the men and women merely players.” The song and video lean heavily into theatrical themes but with the incorporation of digital art comes a unique standoff between the traditional and futuristic. Indeed, the digital currency and artform nowadays is a far cry from the stages and characters Shakespeare could have ever imagined.
Musicallaccess.com

The 36th Stellar Gospel Music Awards 2021 Winners & Honors

The 36th Annual STELLAR GOSPEL MUSIC AWARDS will air on BET,BET HER, and BET GOSPEL on SUNDAY, AUGUST 1st at 8p (ET). TYE TRIBBETT and JEKALYN CARR hosted the evening recently (7/10) taped live at the SCHERMERHORN SYMPHONY CENTER in NASHVILLE. Highlights on the evening include THE CLARK SISTERS receiving...
Pittsburgh, PAallaccess.com

Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Promotes Mike Sauter To VP/Broadcasting

PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING, owner and operator of Triple A WYEP and News-Talk WESA/PITTSBURGH, has promoted WYEP Station Mgr. MIKE SAUTER to VP/Broadcasting. SAUTER joined PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING in 2004 and has held positions at WYEP as host of "THE MIDDAY MIX," MD, and PD, and was promoted to Station Mgr. in 2019. Before joining WYEP, SAUTER worked at WHTG/EATONTOWN-ASBURY PARK, NJ. As ALL ACCESS reported last week, LIZ FELIX has been named PD at WYEP (NET NEWS 7/7)
Celebritiesallaccess.com

Charese Fruge (@MCMediaonline) Talks To Kyley Scarlet

Kyley Scarlet is a music geek. The newly hired Director of Marketing for Amigo Records (under the Prescription Songs umbrella) says she has always had a passion for music. “I was lucky enough to grow up in a household where my dad was always playing piano and singing every night. I grew up begging to go to concerts and you may or may not have found me with a Brittney Spears style microphone around my head singing to Beyonce in my living room constantly. However, I never thought you could have a JOB in music.”
TV & Videosallaccess.com

Audacy Realigns Top 40 Stations, Including National And Regional Programming, Local Layoffs

AUDACY's sweeping national changes have arrived at another format with Top 40 taking a "hub-and-spoke" national and regional programming approach, displacing several local staffers. The move is similar to the realignment of the company's Alternative and Country stations last SEPTEMBER (NET NEWS 9/14/2020) that resulted in layoffs and national and regional programming in several dayparts.
Entertainmentallaccess.com

WTMX (101.9 The Mix)/Chicago + AJR = Way More Happy

Hot down--summer in the (Windy) City as HUBBARD Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX)/CHICAGO’s ERIC IN THE MORNING SHOW hosted their first major post-pandemic event, featuring BMG-HOLLYWOOD hitmakers AJR on TUESDAY (7/13). Morning host ERIC FERGUSON was joined by the rest of the cast and crew, with co-hosts (and APD)...
10 Questions with ... Bre

10 Questions with ... Bre

I worked at KSFM 102.5 right out of high school, interned for about 6 months before I was hired on as a van driver. I worked in promotions, production, mixed and received MD and on-air training along the way. I was hired on full-time as the midday host in '09. I became MD of our sister station KNCI as well as maintaining my midday position at KSFM. Following that, I became the second mic on the Morning show and then as companies were merging, I was back in the midday position at KSFM and became MD for KSFM. I was downsized after the merge and then HOT 103.7 Seattle called with an offer I could not refuse. I am now the sole female host morning show in the PNW as well as the afternoon host on 94.1 The Sound and do weekends for 106.5 The End Sacramento.

