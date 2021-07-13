Varnish, Intel approach 400Gbps CDN performance
Intel and Varnish Software have announced new CDN performance milestones for VoD and Live Linear use cases. As an Intel Network Builders ecosystem partner, Varnish Software worked with Intel to test the performance of its Varnish Edge Cloud solution under real-world conditions. The tests used 3rd generation Intel Xeon Scalable processor-based servers conforming to the Intel Select Solutions for Visual Cloud Delivery Network reference. These servers were further configured with hardware acceleration and software optimization, including NUMA-awareness capabilities.advanced-television.com
