EC issues guidance on EU IVDR codes to offset NB burden

By Ana Mulero
bioworld.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe European Commission (EC) posted a new explanatory note on Tuesday that provides guidance on the codes set under the European In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR) to define the notified body (NB) scope of designation and qualification required for assessing a device. The clarifications explain how to use the different levels of codes to guide the proper allocation of resources, citing the anticipated challenges with limited experience and competency of NBs.

