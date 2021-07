As the drought drags on with no end in sight, California farmers face the sobering prospect of springs and wells drying up. But at Red H Farm in Sebastopol, that isn’t a consideration, much less an option, because their well collapsed six years ago. That’s when farmer Caitlin Hachmyer turned to dry farming. Now, she relies on the rain to feed her crops, and obsesses over the soil to keep it moist through the dry season. It works; most of her fields don’t need any irrigation, and while yields are lower, less water makes for a more concentrated flavor—a bite of her dry-farmed tomatoes is a reminder that they are, in fact, a fruit.