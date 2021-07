Social Security benefits can have a significant effect on your retirement, so it’s wise to make sure you’re doing everything possible to make the most of them. While you can’t begin claiming benefits until age 62, that doesn’t mean you have to wait until then to start planning. Regardless of your age and how long you have until retirement, there are a few quick and easy Social Security moves you can make right now. By taking these steps today, you can plan for a better retirement later.