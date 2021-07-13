Get A Real ID At Select Auto Club Locations

Starting in late July, the DMV is starting a pilot program at select AAA (Auto Club) locations that will allow people to get the new Real ID license without going to the DMV. You'll do the preliminary paperwork Online at home and then make an appointment and go to the AAA location to finish the process. This pilot program runs through December of this year. And the only AAA office in Ventura County that will be doing this is the one in Camarillo. You have to be a member of the Auto Club to take part in this program. Read the news release below for more details and important links.