Cases of a deadly fungal infection resistant to all existing treatments have been spreading through nursing homes and hospitals in the United States for the first time, health officials said.Outbreaks of Candida auris, an emerging yeast infection first identified in Asia in 2009, were reported in a Washington DC care home and at two Dallas, Texas, hospitals.Among the cases were several that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.“This is really the first time we’ve started seeing clustering of resistance” in which patients seemed to be getting the infections from each other, said Dr Meghan Lyman, a medical...