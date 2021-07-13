Get Behind the Mic with Mitch Jeserich of Letters and Politics

Editor, Register-Mail: Abraham Lincoln was the first president elected from the newly-formed, fiercely-liberal, abolitionist Republican Party in 1860. Although candidate-Lincoln downplayed abolition of slavery while campaigning, coming out against the spread of slavery to "free states," he was at heart, an ardent abolitionist. "The GOP pro-economic reform-party, was founded in 1854 by opponents of the KS-NE Act, which allowed the expansion of chattel-slavery into the Western-territories." Lincoln, re-elected in 1864, banned slavery in America, and was assassinated in 1865. "During the 1860s and '70s, Republicans dominated the northern states, expanded federal power, helped fund the transcontinental-railroad, the state university system, settlement of the West by homesteaders, established a national currency, and a protective tariff. Those events turned out very favorably to big business based in the northeast, such as banks, railroads and manufacturers, while small-time farmers who had gone West felt they had received very little." Democrats, who dominated the South, opposed those measures, as well as social-justice laws & protections passed after the Civil War.