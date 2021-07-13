Cancel
Get Behind the Mic with Mitch Jeserich of Letters and Politics

By Felix Teitelbaum
wrfi.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou value community radio and community radio values the role you play as a supporting member. To show our appreciation for your commitment, we're happy to invite you to an intimate conversation (via Zoom) with the host of Letters and Politics, Mitch Jeserich. On Thursday, July 29, at 8pm ET,...

www.wrfi.org

Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Homeless politics

As Mayor Dave Bronson has said, people will die this winter if we play politics with people’s lives. Because citizens like Nancy Burke, Ethan Berkowitz, our military and thousands of other citizens (myself included) have been volunteering for 10 years to try and solve the homeless problem here in Anchorage.
Daily Northwestern

Letter to the Editor: What are unidimensional political opinions worth?

A recent opinion piece by Alex Perry suggested a paywall to increase staff pay at The Daily. Perry correctly asked the question, “Is what we’re producing worth paying for?” As an alumnus who does not currently reside in Illinois and who does not have a journalism background but who has published several opinion pieces in The Daily through the years, I offer this perspective: in its current state, I do not believe The Daily is worth paying for.
thestokesnews.com

Letter to the Editor: Letter showed a political bias

I find it very interesting that Kay M. Richey, “M.A.Ed” had so many questions she wanted Dr. Rice to answer about Critical Race Theory, based on a meeting she did not attend. I thought her statement “My concern is not from a political viewpoint” was an exemplary paradox. First she wanted us all to know that she is Chair of the Democratic Party, and from there the rhetoric begins. She disqualifies her nonpolitical stance with multiple statements as follows:
Chico Enterprise-Record

Letter: Time to put people before politics

I’ve never been the type to say “I told you so,” but doggonit’ if councilors Reynolds, Coolidge, Morgan and Tandon haven’t earned it. When the four voted to begin evictions of unhoused people last winter, I stated in this newspaper that the process was “ethically, morally and quite possibly legally wrong.” I am supported on the first two points by every major religion, and now the latter has been confirmed by Judge England.
Musicwrir.org

Women & Politics – One Mic – Many Voices

Today Sheri and Carol, along with other radio producers: Andee Arches and Varsha N share their recent presentation on One Mic Many Voices at the NFCB conference. Lack of diversity in gender, identity, race/ethnicity, and socioeconomic range have long been part of media. Even with the advent of independent community radio, most voices are white, male, and middle class. How can women and non-binary folks intentionally diversify the airwaves? The collective One Mic, Many Voices started to bring diverse voices to community radio through intentional recruitment, training, and facilitation of production. Learn more in this session about their local engagement efforts.
Sedro-woolley, WASkagit Valley Herald

Letter: Educators aren't pushing political agendas

The purpose of this letter is to address statements made in the article “Three vie for seat on Sedro-Woolley School Board” on July 13. I am an educator and have been with the School District for 27 years teaching Health, Physical Education and Social Studies. I have taught at Evergreen Elementary and currently teach at Sedro-Woolley High School. I am familiar with the curriculum that has been used, and is currently used, in our district.
Galesburg, ILGalesburg Register-Mail

LETTER: A tale of two political parties

Editor, Register-Mail: Abraham Lincoln was the first president elected from the newly-formed, fiercely-liberal, abolitionist Republican Party in 1860. Although candidate-Lincoln downplayed abolition of slavery while campaigning, coming out against the spread of slavery to "free states," he was at heart, an ardent abolitionist. "The GOP pro-economic reform-party, was founded in 1854 by opponents of the KS-NE Act, which allowed the expansion of chattel-slavery into the Western-territories." Lincoln, re-elected in 1864, banned slavery in America, and was assassinated in 1865. "During the 1860s and '70s, Republicans dominated the northern states, expanded federal power, helped fund the transcontinental-railroad, the state university system, settlement of the West by homesteaders, established a national currency, and a protective tariff. Those events turned out very favorably to big business based in the northeast, such as banks, railroads and manufacturers, while small-time farmers who had gone West felt they had received very little." Democrats, who dominated the South, opposed those measures, as well as social-justice laws & protections passed after the Civil War.
Park City, UTPark Record

Letters, July 14-16: Dirty politics, critical race theory and more

Last Wednesday’s guest editorial by Beth Armstrong, Executive Director of the People’s Health Clinic, made me both angry and disappointed at the same time. The accusation Beth aimed at Mayor Andy Beerman is so wrong and so offensive that it’s a new low for local politics in recent years. It only took me a few minutes on Google to see that the term she accuses Andy of plagiarizing has been widely used in the public domain since 2013. The additional charge of “lack of research and information” certainly seems absurd and circles right back to the author’s own apparent lack of research.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Politics makes for strange bedfellows (letter to the editor)

With its embrace of the anti-science, anti-vaxx posture, the Right has embarked on a mission to undermine one of their most cherished and “sacred” touch stones. Ignoring the fact that they are turning their backs on their month-long calls for president 45 to get “credit” for Operation Warp Speed that lead to the science that created the vaccines they’re now terrified of, they are embracing the delightfully ironic position of “My body. My choice.”
Culpeper Star Exponent

LETTER: The pea soup of politics needs to be purged

The term “Pea Soup Fog” arises from the great polluted, toxic fog of smoke and crud and sulphur that came over London in its industrial past—especially one in 1952, the year I was born. How apropos that is now, if applied to America. We cannot see straight, nor see the...
New Castle, NYtheexaminernews.com

Letter to the Editor: There’s a Problem With New Castle Politics

I’ve noticed an alarming trend occurring in New Castle politics. We’ve failed to maintain a level of civility and respect that has started among our politicians and been reflected in our town. I especially saw this happen at the Town Board’s June 15 meeting. The meeting was about whether Jeremy...
PharmaceuticalsEast Oregonian

Letter: Vaccinations not a political football

We must find common ground and set aside partisanship if we are going to beat COVID-19. Science is knowledge with testable explanations, political tribalism is not. Political tribalism is eclipsing trust in science and extending the pandemic. COVID-19 infections are rising in 46 states, the crossover between the vaccination rate...
Oroville Mercury-Register

Letter: In praise of a writer who gets it

Letters to the editor are generally predictable. There are several conservative writers I like, usually with thought-out, rational presentations. To assert the obvious, not all conservative writers are in that category, but I quit expecting perfection from friends long ago. These days I usually look at the name of the...
PoliticsBuffalo News

Letter: Getting to the truth must become paramount

Why are so many people afraid of the truth? Is it because your candidate didn’t win? Repeating incorrect facts over and over again will not make them true. We need to know the truth concerning the riot on Jan. 6. We need an investigation to find out who was responsible and hold all who broke the law that day accountable for those actions.
Texas StateOdessa American

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Getting what we pay for

In the past, Texas State Democrats skipped out on legislative sessions to prevent a quorum. The last was to prevent redistricting. Redistricting happened anyway. This time their cause is to permit inelligible votes to be cast. They cannot tollerate transparent fair elections assured by live voters identified as who they say they are, elligible to cast one ballot per election. Thet’d rather scurry to a photo-op with the President in DC via 2 chartered aircraft than be accounted against such a piece of legislation. Recorded votes matter. Sometimes a purely partisan vote has power in the next campaigns for elections.
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Politics Stands In The Way - Letter

I can’t imagine Falmouth in the 2030s and beyond with today’s aging, unreliable internet access services. That’s why I’m helping FalmouthNet brings a new, community-based fiber optic network to our town. The technology for such a network is well-developed. We are studying several good ways to finance it. The engineering...
Politicspoliticsny.com

PoliticsNY Goes Behind the Curtain of Politics and Government

Covering politics and government reminds me of icebergs. Above the waterline what meets the eye is a massive block of ice, but as gigantic as it may be, it is only the tip of the iceberg for its bulk lies unseen below the water. And so it is with politics...
Central Virginian

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Money shouldn’t be all that talks in politics

Should the people with the most money get to make the laws in Virginia?. There’s a cycle. In order to write laws, legislators need to be elected. They need money to get elected. It’s often the one with the most money that gets elected because they are able to get their name before more people. The corporations and industry lobbyists who give them money ask for laws that favor their business dealings in return.
Free Lance-Star

LETTER: Claims against Wittman were politically motivated

This letter is in response to Henry Thomassen’s inaccurate, dishonest and politically motivated letter published on July 6 [“Wittman should be voted out of office”]. Congressman Wittman has never claimed the 2020 presidential election was stolen. To suggest otherwise is patently false. Mr. Wittman did challenge Pennsylvania’s questionable election changes....

