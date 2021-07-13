Opinion: Stone-Manning is right person to lead Bureau of Land Management
With 22.1 million acres of land in our state managed by the Bureau of Land Management, Alaska has a lot to gain if the agency is put in good hands. For years, the agency has lacked permanent leadership, and it’s finally time for a leader who can help us manage our lands in a way that centers transparency, economic stability, and environmental wellness. The Sierra Club believes Tracy Stone-Manning is the right person for the job.www.juneauempire.com
