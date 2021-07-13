Opinion: Stone-Manning is right person to lead Bureau of Land Management

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week. It’s hard to comprehend why the federal government would deny North Dakota’s request to allow ranchers struggling with drought conditions to hay Conservation Reserve Program land. The state Game and Fish Department and several wildlife conservation groups supported the request for emergency CRP haying. CRP typically doesn't open until after nesting season ends, to protect wildlife populations. The season in North Dakota ends Aug. 1. But ranchers say that by that point, grass might not be of good enough quality to make it worthwhile to hay. North Dakota’s Agriculture Department said Friday it is looking into reasons behind the denial. The federal government ought to explain its decision.