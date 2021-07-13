Cancel
Politics

Opinion: Stone-Manning is right person to lead Bureau of Land Management

By Letters to the Editor
Juneau Empire
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith 22.1 million acres of land in our state managed by the Bureau of Land Management, Alaska has a lot to gain if the agency is put in good hands. For years, the agency has lacked permanent leadership, and it’s finally time for a leader who can help us manage our lands in a way that centers transparency, economic stability, and environmental wellness. The Sierra Club believes Tracy Stone-Manning is the right person for the job.

