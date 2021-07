Three-time EuroLeague champion Stratos Perperoglou has retired at the age of 36, ending a professional career that spanned 17 seasons. The Greek forward first appeared in the competition in 2007-08 with Panathinaikos Athens, where he stayed for another four seasons and won the title in both 2009 and 2011. He then switched to Olympiacos Piraeus, becoming continental champion for the third time in 2013. Perperoglou later played for Anadolu Efes Istanbul, FC Barcelona and Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade, totalling 222 appearances in the EuroLeague. He also played in the 7DAYS EuroCup with Panionios Forthnet, Hapoel Bank Yahav Jerusalem and Zvezda, and represented the Greek national team in World and European championships.