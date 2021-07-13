College health science program completions trending upward, but nurse shortage continues

A company's success and productivity are directly related to the productivity of its employees. If you are willing to achieve your goals, set higher targets and get the desired traction, you need to make sure that your employees achieve their targets and bring productivity to the company. The management must keep track of employee productivity and work towards improving the same. As the needs of employees have changed significantly over time, it has become essential to cater to their needs and provide them with a conducive work environment to increase their productivity.