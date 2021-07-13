Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

College health science program completions trending upward, but nurse shortage continues

By Wisconsin Public Radio
healthleadersmedia.com
 14 days ago

More students are graduating in nursing and related health fields in Wisconsin, but according to a new study's author, that won't be enough to deal with ongoing health care worker shortages. The new Wisconsin Policy Forum study found bachelor's and advanced degree completions in health science have gone up by almost 50 percent in the past decade in southeastern Wisconsin. At the same time, completions of certificate and associate degree programs decreased by 14 percent.

www.healthleadersmedia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Science#Completions#Wisconsin Policy Forum#Covid#Ochsner Lafayette General
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
Country
Norway
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Education
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Science
Related
Colorado Springs, COhealthleadersmedia.com

Pikes Peak Community College graduates first-ever class of bachelor's degree nursing students

A community college in Colorado Springs recently graduated its first-ever class of nursing students with bachelor’s degrees. Pikes Peak Community College’s RN-to-BSN program, established in 2019, produced its first 10 graduates in May, according to a recent news release. A combination of online coursework, in-person study, and clinical work, the program offers licensed registered nurses an affordable way to obtain a bachelor of science degree, the college said.
Miami, FLhealthleadersmedia.com

'We are seeing people passing quicker than before': What hospitals look like in US Covid hot spots

Dr. Sergio Segarra says when Covid-19 patient numbers in the Miami hospital he works in dipped below 20 last month, he began feeling optimistic. "I remember seeing articles in the news about hospitals in California with empty Covid units and I longed for that experience," Segarra, the chief medical officer with Baptist Health's Baptist Hospital, said. "It's an experience we were working our way towards that unfortunately has taken a rather sad turn."
Florida Statehealthleadersmedia.com

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses of color in Florida face issues surrounding 'structural racism'

The nursing field has been rife with systemic racism and inequities in health care settings across the country, with nurses of color disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to national nursing organizations. That said, the National Nurses United announced that registered nurses at several Florida hospitals will tackle systemic racism within their profession through a new committee that promotes diversity and equity.
Public Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

Lafayette General disputes claim that nurse died of COVID-19

After the death of a recently-minted nurse in Lafayette this weekend, Ochsner Lafayette General disputed social media claims that complications from COVID-19 took her life. Amy Olivia Guidry, who graduated from LSU Alexandria with a nursing degree in fall 2019, died Saturday after being hospitalized, according to friends on social media.
Charleston, WVWOWK

University offers programs to help combat nursing shortages

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A national nursing shortage is creating challenges for everyone involved in the healthcare industry. Educators are working on innovative ways to help fill the gaps. Even before COVID-19, nurses were in high demand. The shortage is now considered critical in some parts of the United States. “The nursing...
Advocacyhealthleadersmedia.com

Employee benefits company JOON raises $2.3M in seed funding

Jon Shooshani and Sebastian Elghanian got a bird's eye view of how quickly the pandemic changed tech workers' priorities. The founders of JOON, an employee benefits software platform that automates the reimbursement process for workers, said they almost immediately began to see shifts in how people were using their benefits. Employees were quickly redirecting their gym membership benefits towards wearables and home workout equipment, and companies were expanding benefits for a home office and childcare — things they normally didn't pay for.
Missouri Statehealthleadersmedia.com

Delta variant accounts for 58% of US infections; Missouri requests field hospital: COVID-19 updates

Cases and deaths from COVID-19 rose in more than half of U.S. states over the past week as vaccination rates slow and the highly transmissible delta variant spreads across the globe. Forty-seven states reported more new COVID-19 cases last week than in the week before, and deaths rose in 30 states compared to a week earlier, a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows.
Public Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

Coalition says health workers should be required to get coronavirus vaccine

A coalition of health-care organizations called on medical facilities Tuesday to mandate that their workers get vaccinated against the coronavirus, saying the strategy has worked to fight influenza and other infectious diseases and is necessary to contain the pandemic. "COVID-19 vaccination should be a condition of employment for all healthcare personnel," the coalition’s statement reads, warning that "a sufficient vaccination rate is unlikely to be achieved" without a vaccine mandate.
Public Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

10 tips to boost employee productivity and skyrocket performance

A company's success and productivity are directly related to the productivity of its employees. If you are willing to achieve your goals, set higher targets and get the desired traction, you need to make sure that your employees achieve their targets and bring productivity to the company. The management must keep track of employee productivity and work towards improving the same. As the needs of employees have changed significantly over time, it has become essential to cater to their needs and provide them with a conducive work environment to increase their productivity.
Medical & Biotechhealthleadersmedia.com

Louisville health tech company acquires Tampa Bay area company

Louisville-based SentryHealth adds about 55 people to the team with the acquisition of MAP Health —on top of a vital complementary service to its existing business. #1 — 'COVID arm' rash seen after Moderna vaccine annoying but harmless, doctors say. An angry red rash being called “COVID arm” is a...
Worcester, MAtelegram.com

College Town: Clark partners with city schools on science mentorship program

WORCESTER — A recent collaboration between Clark University and Worcester schools gave students a glimpse into their potential future in science. The initiative was aimed especially at female students, who tend to not pursue the field as much as male students, according to the school. “Representation matters,” said Clark chemistry...
CollegesPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Can Colleges Meet State’s Nurse Shortage?

More students are graduating in nursing and related health fields in Wisconsin, but according to a new study’s author, that won’t be enough to deal with ongoing health care worker shortages. The new Wisconsin Policy Forum study found bachelor’s and advanced degree completions in health science have gone up by...
Morristown, NJhealthleadersmedia.com

Atlantic Health, NYU Langone announce partnership on heart, liver transplants

Atlantic Health System announced Monday that it is teaming up with NYU Langone Health in a dynamic partnership that will provide patients in the region with greater access to top-of-its class care for heart and liver transplants. The clinical affiliation will partner NYU Langone’s nationally recognized transplant program with the nationally ranked Atlantic Health System Heart Care program located at Morristown Medical Center’s Gagnon Cardiovascular Institute and the ground-breaking liver services at Overlook Medical Center in Summit.
Health Serviceshealthleadersmedia.com

AtlantiCare plans $75M Mainland Campus expansion

AtlantiCare is planning a multi-year $75 million expansion of AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus in Pomona. The project, announced July 13, will include the addition of two floors and approximately 35,000 square feet to the existing Meadow Pavilion of the campus. An additional 23,000 square feet of the Meadow Pavilion and additional areas of the hospital will be renovated. The project will add 50 private medical/surgical rooms to the facility, 12 of which will have bedside dialysis capability, and a new intensive care unit with 14 private rooms will be added.
Health Serviceshealthleadersmedia.com

As Appalachian hospitals disappear, rural Americans grapple with limited care

Life in central Appalachia requires a resolute spirit, and Loretta Simon is an optimist. Simon served as both head nurse and chief operating officer of Williamson Memorial Hospital until it closed its doors, just past 1 a.m. on April 21, 2020. The 76-bed hospital—the staff of which was known as "Your Friends on the Hill"—had been struggling financially. There were potential buyers, but the pandemic temporarily derailed that process.

Comments / 0

Community Policy