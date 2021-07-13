College health science program completions trending upward, but nurse shortage continues
More students are graduating in nursing and related health fields in Wisconsin, but according to a new study's author, that won't be enough to deal with ongoing health care worker shortages. The new Wisconsin Policy Forum study found bachelor's and advanced degree completions in health science have gone up by almost 50 percent in the past decade in southeastern Wisconsin. At the same time, completions of certificate and associate degree programs decreased by 14 percent.www.healthleadersmedia.com
