Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

A frequently rediscovered globular cluster in Scorpio catches Hubble’s eye

By Astronomy Now
astronomynow.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst discovered in 1826 by Scottish astronomer James Dunlop, the globular cluster known as NGC 6380 is roughly 35,000 light years from Earth in the constellation Scorpio (the bright star at the upper left of this Hubble Space Telescope image is much closer, “just” 4,000 light years away). As the European Space Agency points out on its Hubble page, the cluster was independently rediscovered eight years later by John Herschel and then again in 1959 by Paris Pişmiş. Until the 1950s, NGC 6380 was thought to be an open cluster but was recognised as a globular by A.D. Thackeray. Globular clusters are found in nearly all galaxies, and more than 150 have been observed in a roughly spherical halo around the Milky Way. This razor-sharp image of NGC 6380 was captured by the Hubble Space Telescope’s Wide Field Camera 3.

astronomynow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Dunlop
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Globular Cluster#Astronomer#Scottish#Ngc#The European Space Agency#Paris Pi Mi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Science
Related
AstronomyComicBook

Another Giant Asteroid Is Heading Toward Earth

There is yet another giant asteroid the size of a skyscraper headed toward Earth, at an estimated speed of 18,000 MPH. NASA alerted the world about the oncoming celestial object - but noted that there is no real cause for concern (yet) that Armaggeddon is here. The asteroid is said to be on a "near-collision" course with the planet but is expected to miss direct impact by about 2.8 million miles. That might not sound all that scary to a layman who hears that number, but in terms of astronomy and space exploration, it's a notable cause for wariness.
AstronomyPosted by
SlashGear

Scientists discover a third transiting exoplanet orbiting a distant star

The ESA has an exoplanet-hunting satellite in orbit called CHaracterising ExOPlanet Satellite or CHEOPS. Scientists were investigating a pair of previously known planets orbiting around a distant star when they unexpectedly saw a third exoplanet transit the star. The transit observed will reveal details about the strange planet researchers on the project described as being “without a known equivalent.”
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

What would happen if Earth suddenly stopped spinning?

Earth is steadily spinning like a top, even if we can't see, touch, hear or feel it. So, what would happen if Earth were to abruptly stop rotating?. If the spinning were to stop, the angular momentum of every object on Earth would rip the surface apart, resulting in a really, really bad day.
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

NASA’s Juno Probe Detects Strange Radio Waves From Moon Io

Jupiter’s moon Io emits peculiar radio waves, and NASA’s Juno is the only one listening. Of all the planets, Jupiter has the biggest and most powerful magnetic field. For decades, it puzzled scientists’ work and made them wonder how’s that possible. But, now Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io unfolds before Juno, unveiling something quite strange.
Astronomyskyatnightmagazine.com

Caroline’s Rose Open Cluster

Try 3 issues for just £5 when you subscribe to BBC Sky at Night Magazine today!. NGC 7789 is an open cluster in Cassiopeia that was discovered by astronomer and comet-hunter Caroline Herschel in 1783. It has become known as The White Rose Cluster or Caroline’s Rose Cluster because, when seen visually, the loops of stars and dark lanes look like the swirling pattern of rose petals as seen from above.
Astronomyarxiv.org

On the role of Type Ia supernovae in the second generation star formation in globular clusters

By means of 3D hydrodynamic simulations, we study how Type Ia supernovae (SNe) explosions affect the star formation history and the chemical properties of second generation (SG) stars in globular clusters (GC). SG stars are assumed to form once first generation asymptotic giant branch (AGB) stars start releasing their ejecta; during this phase, external gas is accreted by the system and SNe Ia begin exploding, carving hot and tenuous bubbles. Given the large uncertainty on SNe Ia explosion times, we test two different values for the 'delay time'. We run two different models for the external gas density: in the low-density scenario with short delay time, the explosions start at the beginning of the SG star formation, halting it in its earliest phases. The external gas hardly penetrates the system, therefore most SG stars present extreme helium abundances (Y > 0.33). The low-density model with delayed SN explosions has a more extended SG star formation epoch and includes SG stars with modest helium enrichment. On the contrary, the high-density model is weakly affected by SN explosions, with a final SG mass similar to the one obtained without SNe Ia. Most of the stars form from a mix of AGB ejecta and pristine gas and have a modest helium enrichment. We show that gas from SNe Ia may produce an iron spread of $\sim 0.14$ dex, consistent with the spread found in about 20% of Galactic GCs, suggesting that SNe Ia might have played a key role in the formation of this sub-sample of GCs.
AstronomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Is this what Buzz Aldrin saw on the moon? Artist 'unwraps' a classic picture taken by Neil Armstrong on the Apollo 11 mission, revealing a 360-degree astronaut's-eye panoramic view of the lunar surface

A visual effects artist has 'unwrapped' a classic picture taken by Neil Armstrong during the Apollo 11 mission, to show what Buzz Aldrin would have seen. The video clip, uploaded to Reddit, shows a 360-degree astronaut's-eye panoramic view of the lunar surface, first stepped on by Armstrong and Aldrin in 1969.
Astronomyarxiv.org

UVES analysis of red giants in the bulge globular cluster NGC 6522

B. Barbuy, E. Cantelli, L. Muniz, S.O. Souza, C. Chiappini, R. Hirschi, G. Cescutti, M. Pignatari, S. Ortolani, L. Kerber, F.F.S. Maia, E. Bica, E. Depagne. NGC 6522 is a moderately metal-poor bulge globular cluster ([Fe/H]$\sim$$-$1.0), and it is a well-studied representative among a number of moderately metal-poor blue horizontal branch clusters located in the bulge. The NGC 6522 abundance pattern can give hints on the earliest chemical enrichment in the central Galaxy. The aim of this study is to derive abundances of the light elements C and N; alpha elements O, Mg, Si, Ca, and Ti; odd-Z elements Na and Al; neutron-capture elements Y, Zr, Ba, La, and Nd; and the r-process element Eu. We verify if there are first- and second-generation stars: we find clear evidence of Na-Al, Na-N, and Mg-Al correlations, while we cannot identify the Na-O anti-correlation from our data. High-resolution spectra of six red giants in the bulge globular cluster NGC 6522 were obtained at the 8m VLT UT2-Kueyen telescope in FLAMES+UVES configuration. In light of Gaia data, it turned out that two of them are non-members, but these were also analysed. Spectroscopic parameters were derived through the excitation and ionisation equilibrium of FeI and FeII lines from UVES spectra. The abundances were obtained with spectrum synthesis. The present analysis combined with previous UVES results gives a mean radial velocity of vrhel = -15.62+-7.7 km.s-1 and a metallicity of [Fe/H] = -1.05+-0.20 for NGC 6522. Mean abundances of alpha elements for the present four member stars are enhanced with.
AstronomyPhys.org

Globular clusters NGC 1261 and NGC 6934 investigated in detail

Based on the data from the Hubble Space Telescope (HST), astronomers have conducted a detailed spectroscopic and photometric study of two Type II globular clusters (GCs), namely NGC 1261 and NGC 6934. Results of the research, published June 30 on arXiv.org, provide essential information regarding the properties of these clusters and could advance our knowledge about the population of Type II GCs.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA’s Fermi Spots a Weird Pulse of High-Energy Radiation Racing Toward Earth

On August 26, 2020, NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope detected a pulse of high-energy radiation that had been racing toward Earth for nearly half the present age of the universe. Lasting only about a second, it turned out to be one for the record books – the shortest gamma-ray burst (GRB) caused by the death of a massive star ever seen.
Aerospace & Defensehackaday.com

The Fix Is In: Hubble’s Troubles Appear Over For Now

Good news this morning from low Earth orbit, where the Hubble Space Telescope is back online after a long and worrisome month of inactivity following a glitch with the observatory’s payload computer. We recently covered the Hubble payload computer in some depth; at the time, NASA was still very much...
Pasadena, CANASASpaceFlight.com

Exploring VERITAS, one of NASA’s new missions to Venus

VERITAS (Venus Emissivity, Radio Science, InSAR, Topography, and Spectroscopy), like the European Space Agency’s recently announced EnVision mission, will use a set of specially designed instruments and radars to fully map the surface of Venus in high definition. A full, high definition map of Venus’ surface will allow scientists to...
AstronomyPosted by
Forbes

See 7 Jaw-Dropping New Photos Of Jupiter Taken This Week By NASA’s Juno

More beautiful images of Jupiter are streaming in from NASA’s Juno spacecraft 390 million miles/628 million kilometers away. Freshly arrived across NASA’s Deep Space Network after crossing 34 light-minutes and swiftly processed by a team of volunteer “citizen scientists,” the latest images show the Solar System’s biggest planet looking as fabulous as Juno raced from pole to pole in under three hours.
Pasadena, CALake County News

Space News: Signs of Life on Mars? NASA’s Perseverance rover begins the hunt

After testing a bristling array of instruments on its robotic arm, NASA’s latest Mars rover gets down to business: probing rocks and dust for evidence of past life. NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance rover has begun its search for signs of ancient life on the Red Planet. Flexing its 7-foot mechanical arm, the rover is testing the sensitive detectors it carries, capturing their first science readings.
Aerospace & DefenseCosmos

Hubble, Hubble, toil ends trouble

The Hubble Space Telescope is back online – for now. ‘Our window on the universe’, as it’s known, suffered a serious malfunction on 13 June. On Tuesday morning it was back up and running, and sent new images down to Earth. At just over 30 years of age, Hubble is...
Astronomyskyatnightmagazine.com

Pictures of the Omega Centauri globular cluster

Try 3 issues for just £5 when you subscribe to BBC Sky at Night Magazine today!. The Omega Centauri globular cluster is a beautiful, ancient collection of gravitationally bound stars that can be seen in the Southern Hemisphere sky. Also known as NGC 5139, it is a fine example of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy