Burlington launches training for nursing assistants to fill 'scores' of open positions

By Burlington Free Press
healthleadersmedia.com
 14 days ago

Mayor Miro Weinberger launched a licensed nursing assistant workforce training program last week, designed and implemented by the city's Community & Economic Development Office. Called "Moving On, Moving Up," the program is intended to lift previously unemployed and low-wage earners, particularly women and persons of color, into "meaningful and well-paying careers," Weinberger said in a news release. Gillian Nanton, assistant director of CEDO, said in an email on Monday that LNA's can expect to make a starting salary of between $15-$20 per hour.

www.healthleadersmedia.com

Comments / 0

