Police claim few interactions with Rise of the Moors

PAWTUCKET – Police are now saying they’ve had few documented interactions with the Rise of the Moors group that claims to be headquartered in Pawtucket. Emily Rizzo, spokeswoman for Mayor Donald Grebien and speaking on behalf of police, said the only interactions with the group as a whole were the previously reported phone call where they told police they would be training on Front Street. A video of that interaction, with group members in full tactical gear and with weapons as they informed police of their plans, has been removed from YouTube along with the group’s entire account, which has been “terminated due to multiple severe violations of YouTube’s policy prohibiting hate speech,” according to the site.