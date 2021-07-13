Several projects on docket this week

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Planning Board will be considering four major projects when it convenes for a meeting tonight, July 14. The first two projects, one for multi-family housing on Mainella Street and the other for units on Langdon Street, will be for a preliminary plan review and public hearing, meaning they’ve already been approved at the more conceptual master plan stage, while the other two, condominiums on North Howard Avenue and new apartment units in the Geneva Mills, are at the master plan stage. Owners of Geneva Mills are seeking to combine master plan and preliminary plan consideration.