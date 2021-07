Gail Mayse Dolan, 76, of Cape Coral, Florida passed away at Hope Healthcare on July 10, 2021. She was born on August 24, 1944 to Reva Mallory Mayse and William Varner Mayse of Bethany, MO. Gail was graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri in Columbia, MO and obtained her MBA from Rockhurst University in Kansas City, MO in 1995.