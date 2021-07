The Americans had to bargain hard for days for Wang Yi to meet the US Under Secretary of State. On Wednesday, however, the Chinese Foreign Minister granted the Afghan Taliban access to the very large station. To greet Deputy Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar, Wang Yi respectfully put his right hand on his left chest, as is customary in Afghanistan. Baradar then took a seat in a hotel in Tianjin city on the same chair where US Secretary of State Wendy Sherman sat on Monday. Such protocol matters play a very important role in China. It was certainly not a coincidence. Extremists seeking diplomatic recognition have been unequivocally revalued by Beijing. The question is, what did China ask for in return?