The weather service deployed new storm warning language Monday. It may have saved lives in Bucks County.
When Ray Leichner pulled up to the Lafayette Gardens condominium complex in Bensalem on Monday, the first thing that hit him was the overwhelming smell of gas in the air. The Bucks County complex was surrounded by raging water from what the National Weather Service later termed a “100-year flood” as residents escaped with just the clothes they were wearing and little else.www.mcall.com
