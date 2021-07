Hello from another steamy day here at the Magic Kingdom! It was an exciting day here at the park, and well worth the heat for the news we found today. Let’s get started!. On our way into the park this morning, we noticed that guests were being parked on the opposite side of the parking lot at the Transportation and Ticket Center than normal. While this may seem trivial, we’ve been on the lookout for any changes that could lead to the return of the parking lot trams. While this change alone doesn’t seem to point that way, we’re hopeful that they’ll return soon!