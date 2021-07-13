Cancel
Highly Rated Shutterstock Stock Near Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings, After Extended Run

By INVESTOR'S BUSINESS DAILY, JAMES DETAR
Investor's Business Daily
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith earnings on tap for July 27, Shutterstock stock is currently about 1% below a 104.42 entry after an extended run-up. The current formation is a first-stage cup with handle. Will online photo licensing and sales company Shutterstock (SSTK) continue to put up picture perfect results, or will they be negative?

