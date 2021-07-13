CHVRCHES share new single and announce 2022 UK tour

Pioneering drum & bass artist, Goldie, has announced a seven week residency at London’s XOYO. From Friday 23rd July to Friday 3rd September, Goldie will headline ‘The Basement’ as he brings together some of the most exciting artists in the scene today. Marking 25 years since the release of his classic debut album ‘Timeless’ – the first-ever drum & bass album to go platinum – this series of events is a timely reminder of the impact this mercurial talent has had and continues to have, on electronic music and beyond. Joining Goldie at XOYO are artists who helped to define drum & bass such as Doc Scott, Randall, Dillinja, Fabio, and Grooverider, alongside established and rising talent such as Ant TC1, Artificial Intelligence, Commix, Lenzman, Grey Code and more. MCs including MC GQ, Lowqui, Blackeye, MC Flux and Visionobi will deliver the hype as XOYO gets ready for one of its biggest-ever residencies. Tickets start from £15 and are on pre-sale at 10 am Thursday 15th July, with remaining tickets on general sale on Friday 16th July at 10 am. Available here.