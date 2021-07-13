Cancel
CHVRCHES share new single and announce 2022 UK tour

Cover picture for the articleCHVRCHES have shared their new single ‘Good Girls’, taken from their forthcoming fourth studio album Screen Violence, set for release on August 27 via EMI Records (UK) and Glassnote (US). The single was premiered today as Annie Mac’s Hottest Record on BBC Radio 1. Alongside the new single, the band have announced details of their 2022 UK tour, kicking off next March.

