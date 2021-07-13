Charitable Service Award: Mike & Liz Merrick

Liz and Mike Merrick have been married for 38 years. Community service and volunteer work have been an important part of their lives together. Mike has been a Realtor with RE/MAX for over 20 years in the Atlanta market. Liz joined him five years ago to create the dynamic team “Spouses Selling Houses.” They are extremely grateful to have such positive, inspiring brokers, Kristen Anclien Jones and Megan Pafford-Wyatt, at RE/MAX Around Atlanta.