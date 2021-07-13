Diehl’s Pandemic Playlist

Pianist Aaron Diehl enchanted Newport Music Festival patrons with pairings of delightful miniature vignettes in the specially constructed music tent on the lawn of the Breakers Mansion last Sunday evening. Diehl’s seemingly random series of small offerings in fact took on a grand master plan in what he jokingly referred to as his “pandemic playlist.” In his spare time, the highly acclaimed pianist enjoys flying; in the air he “gets the big picture,” while on the ground as a pilot he attends to all manner of pre and post flight details. This analogy is perhaps most apt in describing Sunday’s concert, where the understood and intuited details of pairing complementary pieces alongside contrasting features of articulation and line in the music, enhanced one’s sense of an artistic whole gradually emerging out of the parts. Enabling that gradual emergence, Diehl suggested limiting applause to specific moments.