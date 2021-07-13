Gov. Whitmer makes largest investment in preK-12 schools in state history

Lansing — Governor Gretchen Whitmer today signed the School Aid budget into law in the presence of students, educators, and school administrators at Kentwood Public Schools. The signing of House Bill 4411 marks a historical moment for the state by reaching the goal of eliminating the funding gap between districts at the minimum and maximum foundation allowances, as set forth by Proposal A of 1994. The bill finalizes the fiscal year 2022 School Aid budget, which totals $17.1 billion including $85.4 million from the state’s general fund, and provides cost adjustments and supplemental funding for the current 2021 year.