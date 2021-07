Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for July 14th, 2021. In today’s article, we’ve got a couple of cool news items to check out. The next Smash event features a surprising theme, and a nifty Smash-like was announced. Smashy news, I guess. There are a handful of new releases to check out, with one really cool new puzzler and a decent twin-stick shooter in the line-up. Finally, we’ve got the usual lists of new and expiring sales for you to consider. A lot more of the latter than the former, but that’s how things go sometimes. Let’s have a look and see what’s in the box!