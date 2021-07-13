Local briefs

Ebenezer UMC, 4948 Burns Road, Granite Falls, is sponsoring an American Red Cross blood drive on Monday, July 19, from 2:30 to 7 p.m. There is a particular need for type O blood. You may schedule an appointment at http://www.redcrossblood.org and choose Ebenezer's Drive, or call the church office at 828-396-2214 for the office manager to do it for you. The Red Cross requests that unvaccinated donors wear a mask. Vaccinated donors need to know the manufacturer of their shot. For more information see the church’s website, http://www.ebenezerum-church.org.