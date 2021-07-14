Cancel
Austin, TX

Texas Senate starts debate on GOP-backed election bill; House wants to round up absent Dems

By Allie Morris, Robert T. Garrett, Morgan O'Hanlon, The Dallas Morning News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democrats descended on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday, Republicans ratcheted up pressure on them to return home. The House voted Tuesday to round up absent Democrats “by warrant of arrest, if necessary” after they fled Texas to block a GOP-backed election bill. Meanwhile, the Senate advanced the sweeping legislation that Republicans say protects election integrity, but Democrats decry as voter suppression.

Georgia StateNew York Post

Georgia Democratic congressman arrested in voting rights protest

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) and eight others were arrested Thursday after they took part in a voting rights protest that illegally blocked the door of a Senate office building on Capitol Hill. Johnson, 66, who has represented a majority-African American district east of Atlanta since 2007, tweeted that he was...
Texas StateMyhighplains.com

Enough Texas House Democrats remain in D.C. to stall Republican-backed voting bill

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Enough Texas House Democrats are still in Washington, D.C. to break quorum in the Texas House, stalling any legislation from moving forward this special session. They’re specifically fighting the Republican-backed elections bill, which the GOP calls election integrity, but Democrats call voter suppression. Democrats are hoping to...
Texas StateSan Antonio Current

How far can Texas Democrats take the quorum break?

It’s been 12 days since Texas House Democrats staged their dramatic quorum break to block the GOP’s election legislation, but it’s felt like an eternity. On July 12, more than 50 Democratic state representatives jumped on chartered planes to Washington, D.C., ensuring that the Texas House would not have enough members to operate and bringing Governor Greg Abbott’s nascent special session to a screeching halt. In Washington D.C., they planned to seize the national spotlight and push recalcitrant U.S. Senators to pass stalled-out voting rights legislation that could prevent Texas Republicans from further restricting state voting laws.
Texas StateNew York Post

Sen. Kennedy says Texas Dems ‘playing the victim’ over election bill

Democrats who don’t see the need for voter ID requirements are either “so dumb, you lose your place during sex” or they “want to cheat,” Sen. John Kennedy said Tuesday night. Kennedy (R-La.) told Fox News’ “Hannity” that while he was “sorry” that at least six Texas lawmakers who fled...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Texas House speaker wants Dems back from DC, charters flight for them

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day …. Texas House speaker wants Dems back from DC, charters flight for them. Texas' Republican House speaker said Thursday he plans to charter a plane that will be on "standby" in Washington, D.C., waiting to bring home Democratic lawmakers who fled the state to avoid voting on an election integrity bill.
Congress & CourtsABC7 Los Angeles

Texas Senate passes GOP-led voting bill amid House Democrats' absence

AUSTIN, Texas -- As Democrats fled the state to avoid voting on a GOP priority elections bill that would restrict voting rights in the state, the Texas Senate approved the bill with a party-line vote of 18-4. The Senate passed the controversial elections bill - and bail legislation - a day after 51 House Democrats decamped to Washington, D.C., to avoid voting on the elections bill in their chamber. If the Democrats don't return before the special session ends, the Senate bills will languish.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Texas Senate passes election bill that is stalled until House Democrats return

The Texas Senate passed its version of a major election bill on Tuesday along party lines, but it can't go anywhere unless Texas House Democrats come back to the state. More than 50 Texas House Democrats and nine Senate Democrats left the state on Monday to go to Washington, D.C., to deny a quorum in that chamber. The House cannot take action on bills without enough members present in Austin.
Texas StateDallas Observer

Texas Dems Plan to Flee Texas for D.C. Monday to Block GOP Election Bills a Second Time

House Democratic Caucus Chair Chris Turner spoke alongside fellow Dems in May after their previous walkout effort. Leaders of the Texas House Democrats' walkout movement confirmed that Democrats had fled the state Monday afternoon in a joint statement from House Democratic Caucus Chair Chris Turner, Mexican American Legislative Caucus Chair Rafael Anchía, Texas Legislative Black Caucus Chair Nicole Collier, Legislative Study Group Caucus Chair Garnet Coleman and Houston state Rep. Senfronia Thompson.
Austin, TXKVIA

Texas House GOP votes to track down absent Dems, arrest them

AUSTIN, Texas -- The Texas House voted Tuesday morning to send law enforcement to track down Democrats who left the state a day earlier in protest of Republicans’ priority elections bill “under warrant of arrest if necessary.”. More than 50 state House Democrats left Monday for Washington, D.C., to deny...

