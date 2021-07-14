Texas Senate starts debate on GOP-backed election bill; House wants to round up absent Dems
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democrats descended on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday, Republicans ratcheted up pressure on them to return home. The House voted Tuesday to round up absent Democrats “by warrant of arrest, if necessary” after they fled Texas to block a GOP-backed election bill. Meanwhile, the Senate advanced the sweeping legislation that Republicans say protects election integrity, but Democrats decry as voter suppression.www.newsbug.info
