Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Red Dead Online: Blood Money Update Goes Live

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long-awaited for months free update to Red Dead Online called Blood Money launched today. The mafia employer is already waiting for a team of cowboys ready to raid, rob and put the screws to his enemies. Today marked the release of a new free expansion for Red Dead Online...

www.gamepressure.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Dead Online#Mafia#Red Dead Redemption 2#Rockstar Games#Gta Online#Rockstar Newswire#Blood Money#Nvidia Dlss 2 0
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Grand Theft Auto
Related
Video GamesIGN

GTA 6 Release Likely Towards End of This Generation, More Details Leaked

GTA 6 is a game that nearly everybody in the gaming world is waiting for, despite no announcements from developer Rockstar Games. We don't know the release date, setting or even the official name, but the latest claims of reliable insiders is pointing to one thing - it's not releasing any time before 2023 at the earliest.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Rockstar Games giving all GTA Online players GTA$250,000

Rockstar Games has announced that it will be giving all GTA Online players GTA$250,000 today. Players don’t need to do anything special. The money will be added to their accounts at some point today and will be available to spend on whatever they want. This community reward is a thank...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Red Dead Online Capitale: How to Get It and What It’s Used For

Capitale is a new currency added to Red Dead Online in the Blood Money update, and it’s needed to access some of the new missions and content. Blood Money missions pay cash and gold like other missions, but they also provide you with the opportunity to find some Capitale hidden away somewhere. You won’t get any automatically. You have to do the searching yourself. Here’s how to get Capitale in Red Dead Online.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Red Dead Redemption 2 DLSS Update on PC Improves Performance - News

Rockstar Games and Nvidia have released the DLSS update for the PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2, improving the performance of the game for owners of RTX graphics cards. DLSS is exclusive to Nvidia's RTX graphics cards and uses AI to upscale the resolution of PC games, which allows players to improve the graphical settings and increase frame rates.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Red Dead Online Temporarily Removes PS Plus Paywall

Rockstar’s desperately trying to lasso fans back into its Wild West sandbox, with a recent Red Dead Online update adding new tasks and content – including the Quick Draw Club, a series of short snappy Battle Passes composed of cosmetics and other unlocks. And now it’s so eager to bring people back, it’s negotiated a deal with Sony which will remove the release’s PS Plus restriction.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Cyberpunk 2077 May Get a Major Update Soon, Discovery in EGS Suggests

Another update for Cyberpunk 2077 has been found on Epic Games Store. The patch is said to weigh almost 40 GB and could be the first step towards DLC release. Last week, an advertisement for Cyberpunk 2077 surfaced online that seemed to herald the "biggest update" in the game's history. CD Projekt RED quickly clarified that it was just an element of the marketing campaign reminding us of patch 1.2, but there's no doubt that the Polish studio's latest game still needs improvements. It turns out that their next portion may be available in two to three weeks - this is the conclusion reached by Reddit user PricklyAssassin, who, using the Epic Inspector tool, discovered an update for Cyberpunk 2077 on Epic Games Store, "weighing" exactly 38.2GB, which is probably currently being tested. What might it contain?
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Community Ridicules Cyberpunk 2077 in Numbers and Demands Promised Mechanics

Cyberpunk 2077 continues to be the subject of mockery and derision from the relentless gaming community. This time, various summaries of CD Projekt RED's game were parodied on Reddit. IN A NUTSHELL:. Reddit community of Cyberpunk 2077 makes fun of CD Projekt RED's infographics showing Cyberpunk in numbers'. Countering the...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Animals and Drag Racing in Forza Horizon 5's Diversified World

Playground Games is slowly revealing more details about Forza Horizon 5. We already know how the weather will work and what activities we will be able to take part in. It's already been a month since the first announcement of Forza Horizon 5 and the developers decided to reveal more details about the game. In a special post and during the Let's !Go! stream the topic of the area, which we'll have a chance to explore, was discussed. The devs also revealed some of the activities at our disposal.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Company of Heroes 3 Official; Trailer, Gameplay and Free Alpha

Relic Entertainment officially announced Company of Heroes 3. The new installment in the popular series of tactical WWII strategies will surprise fans with the longest campaign in the series' history and numerous improvements to the gameplay formula. From today, all interested can also download the alpha version of the title for free.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

A New Coat of Paint - Video Game Remakes and Remasters we Badly Need

We may all despise them, but everyone has a list of things they’d like to see done – remakes and remasters have become an obligatory part of the gaming landscape. Our editorial staff has chosen several games they’d like to see upgraded. Releasing revamped or totally redone versions of classic...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Minecraft 1.18 Snapshot Available; Players Loved the Changes

The new way of terrain generation introduced in the experimental snapshot delighted the fans. Mountains and caves are very different from those generated in previous versions. The modified terrain generator will officially appear in the second part of the Caves & Cliffs update, coming later this year. On June 8,...
Video GamesComicBook

GTA 6 Report Has Good News for Grand Theft Auto Fans

Recent GTA 6 reports claim the game may release sometime between 2024 and 2025. If this is the case, we can estimate when the game will be revealed based on the reveal of GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. Two years before GTA 5 released, Rockstar Games revealed it in 2011. Meanwhile, Red Dead Redemption 2 was revealed in 2016, two years before it was released in 2018. In other words, Rockstar Games' last two games were revealed two years before release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy