Red Dead Online: Blood Money Update Goes Live

Another update for Cyberpunk 2077 has been found on Epic Games Store. The patch is said to weigh almost 40 GB and could be the first step towards DLC release. Last week, an advertisement for Cyberpunk 2077 surfaced online that seemed to herald the "biggest update" in the game's history. CD Projekt RED quickly clarified that it was just an element of the marketing campaign reminding us of patch 1.2, but there's no doubt that the Polish studio's latest game still needs improvements. It turns out that their next portion may be available in two to three weeks - this is the conclusion reached by Reddit user PricklyAssassin, who, using the Epic Inspector tool, discovered an update for Cyberpunk 2077 on Epic Games Store, "weighing" exactly 38.2GB, which is probably currently being tested. What might it contain?